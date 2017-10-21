A trustworthy marketplace to find your leads
Data Daily offers access to enriched contact lists in a private marketplace setting. We manually source and curate the best available data from our providers, then deliver heavily enriched prospect information.
Private Marketplace
Get access to enriched email data that you won't find elsewhere. Access is limited in order to preserve data quality.
Affordable
You can claim your private access to a list for as little as $10. You can choose your own quantity as well, meaning you pick the price.
Time Sensitive
Access to email lists is limited to registered users. Daily deals are removed when 'stock' runs out of when the timer hits zero.
Premium Quality Data
When you receive access to your B2B market data, every row has quality data layers. You'll know more about who you contact and what type of lead they are.
See Some Example Data
Emails are hidden from this Airtable ! Get access to the full list on our marketplace.
Why The Marketplace
Make use of the benefits the marketplace brings to grow your business, save time and increase your email conversions.
account_circleFind New Leads
Sell more when you have access to our marketplace. It's simple like that !
verified_userVerified Data
We validate emails to minimize bounces and keep your outbox very hygienic.
person_pinDecision Makers
Land straight into the inbox of a decision maker. Get in touch with the right people.
business Company Descriptions
Know your prospect! Descriptions are provided to help you understand who you are contacting.
attach_moneyEstimated Revenue
Revenue is estimated when possible to show you prospects that can bring you the highest returns.
trafficEstimated Traffic
See website traffic indicators to get an idea how companies perform before even reaching out.
cachedCleansed Data
Data is organized before it touches the marketplace, ensuring prospect details are accurate.
blockAccess Limits
Request access to lists before others - access gets limited to preserve data quality.
access_timeSave Lots Of Time
Never spend another minute finding leads. Import your accessed list straight to your CRM !
Preview Your Data First
Every listing on our marketplace comes with a preview, so you can verify the quality of your list before requesting access.
By Data Experts
Data Daily delivers you with the best contact data from trusted providers. Our sources are handpicked and manually curated.